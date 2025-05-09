‘Abir Gulaal’ was set to release today, but political tensions put it on hold

The much-awaited romantic drama ‘Abir Gulaal’ was all set for a grand theatrical release on May 9, 2025, which is today.

Fans were eagerly counting down the days to witness the fiery chemistry between Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor, but the film’s release has now become embroiled in political controversy that no one could have predicted.

Advertisement

Initially, the film was poised to captivate audiences with its charming premise. Gulaal Bajaj (Vaani Kapoor) is a young woman looking to break free from the oppressive grip of her father. She wins a prestigious food contest, which leads to an exciting opportunity as a chef in London. There, she crosses paths with Abir Singh (Fawad Khan), the dashing owner of a restaurant called ‘The Rasoe’.

Advertisement

But things take a hilarious and heartwarming turn when her father assigns Abir the role of Gulaal’s “babysitter,” keeping her out of trouble and, unbeknownst to her, becoming a pivotal part of her life.

Govt of Pakistan appeals to International Partners for more loans: Ministry of Economic Affairs, Economic Affairs Division – Government of Pakistan.#Pakistan #IndiaPakistanTensions #OperationSindoor2 #TheStatesman pic.twitter.com/mWPMpfRwNC — The Statesman (@TheStatesmanLtd) May 9, 2025

What starts as playful banter and rivalry between the two slowly transforms into an unexpected love story.

However, as the film’s romance blooms, secrets from the past surface, testing the bond between Gulaal and Abir. In a self-sacrificial act, Gulaal chooses to let go of her love for Abir in an attempt to heal old wounds.

Ironically, this very sacrifice draws them closer than ever, leaving audiences on the edge of their seats, wondering if love can conquer all.

The film boasts an ensemble cast, with ‘Kapoor’ and ‘Khan’ in the lead roles, supported by a stellar lineup of actors including Riddhi Dogra, Lisa Haydon, Farida Jalal, Soni Razdan, Parmeet Sethi, and Rahul Vohra, among others. The chemistry between the leads and the engaging storyline promised a delightful escape for moviegoers.

However, just as excitement built around its release, the tragic Pahalgam attack in April 2025 shook the nation, casting a long shadow over the film’s debut.

The attack, which claimed many lives, resulted in an escalation of political tensions between India and Pakistan. In the midst of this, Indian authorities confirmed that ‘Abir Gulaal’ would not be permitted to release in India.

This decision has large influence from growing calls to ban Pakistani artists in Indian cinema, adding fuel to the already volatile political climate.

The drama didn’t end there. In response to India’s move, Pakistani officials also decided to ban the film, citing the involvement of Indian actress Vaani Kapoor. Both countries now find themselves caught in a web of political decisions, leaving ‘Abir Gulaal’ in limbo.

As of now, the film remains unreleased, with its future distribution uncertain amid the ongoing diplomatic strains.