Father-son duo Amitabh, Abhishek Bachchan greet fans outside home

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who religiously greets his fans outside his home every week, was joined by his son this Sunday.

Amitabh took to his blog, where he shared a string of pictures from the meet. In the image, the thespian is seen walking towards the gate with his son. Another image, has their back towards their camera as they wave to a sea of fans standing outside the gate.

The third image has Amitabh and Abhishek, fondly referred to as Big B and Junior Bachchan respectively, seen greeting everyone with a namaste.

The cine icon wrote on his blog: “The Father Son standing together, who do I greeting do; the giver of life was Babuji, in supplication, in prostration to him first saastaang .. 8 parts of the body in greeting .. prostration of the body or supplication .. forehead, breast, shoulders, hands feet ..”

He added: “There is much in life to be known and seen .. each moment a learning of immense dimensions .. the righteous and the good ever prevails and is blessed among the good .. but the unrighteous prevail too .. and often considered of value – for a while though – never in perpetuity ..”

Amitabh also spoke about his 1990 film ‘Agneepath’, which is directed by Mukul Anand. The film revolves around a young boy’s quest for revenge leads him to become a gangster as an adult, and with each day he becomes more and more like his enemies.

The thespian wrote one of the famous lines of Vijay Dinanath Chauhan from his film ‘Agneepath’ as he sits in front of the Police head in the station .

“Yeh duniya bahut bigdi hui hai Gaitonde sahab; is duniya main bigda hua rehna bahut zaroori hai; Jo sudhar gaya woh gaya, upar.”

Which, he then translated to: “This World is a wretched, damaged place; it is essential to remain wretched in this World .. he that hath improved or been correct, hath perished and passed away – dead!”

“Justifying that the kind of illegal life Vijay leads, it be imperative that he lead a damaged unrighteous life .. that is the character of the film .. he has suffered so much ungratefulness, discord and evil against him and his family that it has made him bitter .. life is strange .. it does accommodate several characters in different forms of existence.”

“The good shall ever prevail over the evil .. that is the poetic justice of cinema .. and that too within 3 hours .. most of us shall never witness poetic justice in our lives, in a lifetime – perhaps several lifetimes ..”

Amitabh added: “BUT .. good shall ever exist and be stronger and in the extreme of power , irrespective .. it takes time , but it comes .. and comes in droves of gratitude .. and completion .. persist .. persevere .. be pertinacious and patient .. you shall never fail ..”