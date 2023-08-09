Fans buzz with speculation as SRK’s new video goes viral

Even as his fans get ready for his appearance in ‘Jawan’, a new video of superstar Shah Rukh Khan shows him in a new role as a brand ambassador for a popular brand.

“Aa raha hun main, har dil ki fantasy poori karne. Are you ready?” said SRK, who is donning a white tee, a black dungaree, and is flaunting his mesmerising smile.

After the video went viral, the netizens went into a frenzy due to SRK’s video, hinting that he might be gearing up to make everyone’s dreams come true.

Fans commented on the post saying: “This man is giving us back to back surprises!!!!” “Bhai Romantic movie ek bar phir krdo …jise kuch naye actors acting dikh paye”, “KKHH Rahul look”, “I am ready!!!”, “Raj Nam To Suna Hoga Sir Ji Love You”.

Shah Rukh will be seen in the high-octane action entertainer ‘Jawan’. The movie presents an all new bald look of SRK, with hard-core action by Nayanthara. Fighting with an army of women, the ‘prevue’ of the movie features SRK’s innate swag and high octane action by the entire star cast. The movie also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone and Sanya Malhotra.

The flick is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation, directed by Atlee, Produced by Gauri Khan, and Co-produced by Gaurav Verma.

It will be released worldwide in theatres on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.