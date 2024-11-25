Fan proposes on stage as Diljit Dosanjh serenades Pune crowd

Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh’s Pune concert became the backdrop for a heartwarming moment as a fan proposed to his girlfriend on stage. Videos of the touching event have been circulating widely on social media, capturing the special occasion that left both the couple and the crowd in awe.

The proposal began with the Pune fan in Diljit concert kneeling on stage, asking his girlfriend for her hand in marriage. The emotional moment saw him kiss her hand and embrace her after she said yes.

Throughout, Diljit continued singing, adding an extra layer of magic to the scene.

The singer-actor didn’t stop there. He clapped enthusiastically for the couple and encouraged the audience to do the same.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh)

The pair later approached Diljit, shaking hands with him, and the “Lover” singer even hugged the newly engaged woman. When the man shared that they had been in a relationship for 13 years, Diljit repeated his words, making the moment even more memorable.

This isn’t the only time Diljit has charmed fans with his off-stage interactions. Recently, another video from his tour went viral, showcasing his witty response to fans watching his concert from a hotel balcony without tickets.

Spotting them mid-performance, Diljit paused the music and humorously remarked, “The hotel outsmarted us.” He pointed out their sneaky vantage point, playfully gesturing that they were enjoying the show for free before resuming his performance.

Diljit’s compassionate side also shone through earlier on the tour when he defended a fan who got emotional during his concert. He called out netizens who mocked the woman, standing firmly in support of his fans.

The singer’s India tour is in full swing, with his next performances scheduled in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Indore, and Chandigarh, before wrapping up on December 29 in Guwahati.