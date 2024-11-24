Diljit Dosanjh’s Pune concert goes dry after liquor permit revoked

Diljit Dosanjh’s highly anticipated concert in Pune faced an unexpected challenge when the Maharashtra Excise Department canceled the liquor permit for the event just hours before its commencement.

The decision came after significant opposition from local political leaders, residents, and organizations who raised concerns about the potential consequences of serving alcohol at the venue.

The event, held at Suryakant Kakade Farms in the Kothrud area, was met with protests led by the youth wing of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and senior BJP leader Chandrakant Patil. The opposition was rooted in fears of noise pollution, traffic congestion, and what they described as a threat to the cultural fabric of the area.

Advertisement

Local groups also expressed frustration over the potential disruption to daily life, citing loud music and the sale of alcohol as primary issues.

CB Rajput, Superintendent of the Excise Department, explained that the liquor permit was revoked following an objection from the venue owner.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh)

The application highlighted concerns about allowing alcohol at the event, prompting authorities to deny permission. Rajput stated that the organizers were promptly informed of the cancellation. This left the concert to proceed without the previously planned alcohol service.

Deepak Mankar, NCP’s Pune President, emphasized the party’s stance in a press note. He criticized the event for its potential to cause public inconvenience. He also argued that it could lead to undesirable consequences for the neighborhood.

He warned that if the concert continued as planned, the NCP would organize a protest against the event’s organizers. Echoing this sentiment, Chandrakant Patil, a BJP leader and local MLA, strongly opposed the concert. Patil called it a “pest in society.” He cited traffic issues, noise disturbances, and the sale of alcohol as reasons for his objection.

Patil even issued directives to the Police Commissioner, the Excise Department, and the District Collector to halt the event. He further warned of a large-scale march against the concert if his concerns were not addressed.

Despite the controversy, the concert proceeded with heightened security. Police personnel were deployed at the venue to maintain law and order amid the protests. The event also faced scrutiny from environmental activists who raised concerns about sound pollution caused by the installation of loudspeakers.

The Pune incident occurred just weeks after Diljit Dosanjh made headlines during his Ahmedabad concert. There he commented on the contentious issue of alcohol in society.

Addressing the audience, he pledged to stop singing songs about alcohol if India were to declare a nationwide ban. Highlighting the revenue generated by alcohol sales, he questioned the priorities of authorities. He raised concerns over COVID-19 lockdown when liquor shops remained operational while most other businesses closed.

Despite the setback in Pune, Diljit’s ‘Dil-Luminati Tour’ continues to attract attention across the country. Upcoming performances include Kolkata on November 30, Bengaluru on December 6, Indore on December 8, Chandigarh on December 14, and Guwahati on December 29.