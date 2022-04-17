Fan adds Rishi Kapoor to family photo from Ranbir Alia’s wedding

Rishi Kapoor: Actor Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are finally married and they are no less than a dreamy couple. Fans are also very happy. The wedding ceremony concluded at their Bandra house Vastu on Thursday evening.

However, now a fan has gifted an amazing thing to the family. Recently a Photoshop wizard added Rishi Kapoor to the family photo. In this edited video, shared on Instagram, Rishi is seen standing behind Neetu Kapoor. and beside his son-in-law Bharat Sahni. Taking to Instagram, DesignGiri India shared the clip with the caption, “Now the frame is complete.”

In the clip, Rishi Kapoor who at first is dressed in a blue suit is later seen in off-white ethnic wear. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Rishi’s daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahani posted a clip. She wrote, “Love this edit! Thank you for sharing (hug and folded hands emojis).” Neetu Kapoor, too, shared a clip on her Instagram Stories.