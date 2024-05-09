Exclusive Odia Film Festival revives cinematic heritage in Bhubaneswar

A cinematic celebration is set to light up Bhubaneswar this June with the exclusive Odia Film Festival, marking a pivotal moment for Odisha’s rich film heritage. From June 7th to 9th, the Bhubaneswar Film Festival (BFF) will transform Jaydev Bhawan and Gita Gobinda Sadan into vibrant hubs of creativity and nostalgia, showcasing the best of Odia cinema.

The announcement, made on April 28th, holds special significance, as it commemorates the historic milestone when Odisha emerged as a filmmaking province with the release of ‘Sita Bibaha’ in 1936, just 27 days after its linguistic reorganization in British India.

The festival’s inauguration on June 7th promises an illustrious gathering of renowned film personalities from Odisha and Mumbai, adding glamour and insight to the event. Subash Sahoo, the festival’s co-convenor and a distinguished sound designer from Mumbai, highlighted the festival’s significance, noting its absence from Odia cinema for over two decades.

Advertisement

Sahoo expressed the festival’s multifaceted purpose, emphasizing its role in fostering interaction among industry professionals, reviving classics for a wider audience, and providing a platform for award-winning films yet to grace movie halls.

Anticipating an enriching experience for cinema enthusiasts, Sahoo underlined the festival’s value for students, who stand to gain invaluable insights from engagements with directors, screenwriters, archivists, and journalists in attendance.

In the wake of a gradual resurgence in Odia cinema, the festival emerges as a beacon of rejuvenation, aiming to reignite the passion of Odia film aficionados and revive the glory of the industry’s past achievements.

With its blend of retrospection and forward-looking vision, the Odia Film Festival aspires to not only honor the legacy of Odisha’s cinematic heritage but also chart a course towards a vibrant and promising future for Odia cinema. Save the dates and immerse yourself in a cinematic journey through the heart and soul of Odisha’s storytelling prowess.