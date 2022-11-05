Ex- BB contestant Arti Singh applauds Tina for independent mind despite loss dog Rani

Bigg Boss season 16 saw actress Tina Datta’s breakdown as she received the news of her dear pet Rani’s demise. Gathering her grief, the actress went ahead to play the captaincy task.

In all of the emotional ride going on for her, Shalin Bhanot advised her to use Rani’s demise as a reason before Gautam Vig, to sustain in the race to become the captain.

But Tina chose to be independent and didn’t give heed to Shalin’s suggestion. Actress Arti Singh who is Tina’s friend as well as an ex-contestant of the show has praised the actress for not using Shalin’s advice and sends her condolences too.

Arti took it to her Instagram and wrote, “Like really Shaleen. U playing this way. Someone’s loss is also a game for u. Everything is a game. Well, not surprised. It was expected of u. And @tinadatta happy u did not listen to him at all. And playing how u want to with strength and brain not by listening to people who can use a loss to just win a task. And also I hope u understand the depth of a person and to which level a person can go. Stay strong @colorstv”

She further wrote, “This house is not easy, and that too when u face loss. To lose your pet who is like your family. Not able to see it one last time. I have cats and I can relate. But I saw how u went back and performed the task and did not go with the advice given to u by some selfish people who can use the personal loss for the game… @tinadatta @colorstv”

Tina and Arti were seen vacationing in the Maldives right before Covid. And have been friends for a long time now!