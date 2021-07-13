Eros Now, a leading over-the-top (OTT) South Asian entertainment platform owned by Eros STX Global Corporation (NYSE: ESGC) (“ErosSTX” or “the Company”), a global entertainment company, today announced the launch of an extensive slate of over 100 singles under the banner of Eros Now Music in the year 2021. The line-up includes singles across genres by leading and upcoming Indian music sensations such as Mohit Chauhan, Neeti Mohan, Akasa, Ankit Tiwari, Ustad Rashid Khan, King Kaazi, Virus, Nooran Sisters, to name a few. In addition, the label has unveiled its line-up for July, which includes ten singles featuring artists such as Shibani Kashyap, Adhyayan Suman, and more across Mainstream, Devotional, and Spiritual & Healing series.

The July line-up features Punjabi singles Lakk Shake by Veen Ranjha & Shibani Kashyap, a vibrant Punjabi track starring actor Govinda’s daughter Tina Ahuja, Achieve, a rustic track from the heartlands of Punjab by up-and-coming artist Indi Singh, Hindi single Jab Se Dekha, an R&B track by Adhyayan Suman, two tracks from Devotional series – Om Namah Shivaay and Hare Rama Hare Krishna and five 30 mins long tracks in the Spiritual & Healing space.

Commenting on the announcement, Pradeep Dwivedi, CEO, Eros International Media, says, “Our strong legacy in Motion Pictures and Music business continues to find new avenues for growth. In these challenging times when millions are home-bound, music serves as a means to stay motivated and entertained. As a leading label, it is our responsibility to serve people with the best of trending music across genres. With this objective, we appointed Rajitta Hemwaani, an experienced and well-known leader in the music business, as the Business & Content Head for Eros Now Music. I am confident that our diverse line-up will entertain the enthusiasts while creating opportunities for both established and emerging artists to launch their music on our marquee label.”

Eros Music was rebranded to Eros Now Music in January this year. The label committed to adding to the experience of its 28 million consumers while also adding a new audience by proactively launching hundreds of non-film hits by new and established artists across genres and geographies. Since then, the company has partnered with multiple streaming, radio, and television platforms and launched music across Hindi & Punjabi with over 30 artists, including Sukhbir, Kanika Kapoor, Daler Mehndi, DJ Aqeel, Bhoomi Trivedi & Bappi Lahiri, along with other new and talented singers.

Eros Now Music is leveraging its market understanding, and data sciences led research to plan the launch line-up. Since January this year, the label has already launched over 40 top-performing independent albums. Its latest popular Canadian artist Praabh Neear’s Punjabi song, ‘Good Morning Girl,’ under the Eros Now Music banner, for instance, has been amongst the top three singles on MTV Beats charts for six weeks in a row.

About Eros STX Global Corporation:

Eros STX Global Corporation, (“ErosSTX”) (NYSE: ESGC) is a global entertainment company that acquires, co-produces and distributes films, digital content & music across multiple formats such as theatrical, television and OTT digital media streaming to consumers around the world. Eros International Plc changed its name to Eros STX Global Corporation pursuant to the July 2020 merger with STX Entertainment, merging two international media and entertainment groups. The combination of one of the largest Indian OTT players and premier studio with one of Hollywood’s fastest-growing independent media companies has created an entertainment powerhouse with a presence in over 150 countries. ErosSTX delivers star-driven premium feature film and episodic content across a multitude of platforms at the intersection of the world’s most dynamic and fastest-growing global markets, including US, India, Middle East, Asia and China. The company also owns the rapidly growing OTT platform Eros Now which has rights to over 12,000 films across 13 languages with over 19 million premium paid subscribers, 20.9 million base subscribers and 224 million registered users as of March 31, 2021.

About Eros Now:

Eros Now, a division of Eros STX Global Corporation, is the world’s leading Indian OTT platform with over 19 million premium paid subscribers, 20.9 million base subscribers and 224 million registered users from over 150 countries across the world. It offers endless entertainment hosting one of the largest movie libraries (over 12,000 digital titles), as well as premium original episodic series, music videos, unmatched in quantity and quality. Eros Now also has a deep library of short-form content, totalling over 4,400 short-form videos including trailers and original short exclusive interviews. To date Eros Now has successfully premiered over 180 films in 13 languages including Hindi, Tamil, Bengali, Marathi, Gujarati, Malayalam, Telugu, Punjabi and more. Eros Now was named as the ‘Best OTT Platform of the Year 2019’ at British Asian Media Awards. The platform has also won awards for original content and marketing at the SCREENXX 2020.

