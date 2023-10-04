Enforcement Directorate summons Ranbir Kapoor in an online betting app case

Actor Ranbir Kapoor has been called for a hearing by the Enforcement Directorate regarding a matter pertaining to the Mahadev online betting app.

On October 6, Ranbir Kapoor is required to appear before the agency. The case is about a money laundering investigation against Sourabh Chandrakar and Ravi Uppal, the creators of the Mahadev betting app. In an earlier money laundering investigation, the ED confiscated criminal gains totaling 417 crore.

Ranbir Kapoor allegedly got payments in exchange for promoting and carrying out promotional activities on behalf of the Mahadev betting app.

According to a report in various news outlets, in addition to Ranbir Kapoor, some other Indian and Pakistani celebrities, including Tiger Shroff, Sunny Leone, Neha Kakkar, Atif Aslam, and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan are being investigated by the ED for attending Sourabh Chandrakar’s wedding in Dubai.

The Mahadev betting app and their suspected money laundering networks were the subject of earlier ED raids in many cities, including Mumbai, Kolkata, and Bhopal. In its investigation, the central agency has confiscated criminal proceeds totaling 417 crore.

For activities like online casinos and betting platforms that are prohibited in India, Sourabh Chandrakar and Ravi Uppal launched the app and website. Although the app is outlawed in India, the duo still operates in a number of other nations.

Sourabh Chandrakar and Ravi Uppal are currently in the United Arab Emirates despite the central agency and Chhattisgarh police issuing Look Out Circulars against both of the accused in August. Due to the money laundering investigation in India, the pair’s admission to Australia was refused last month.