The most emotional wrap post I have ever seen: Radhika Madan on finishing shoot for Homi Adajania’s next

After a long haul of juggling schedules and cities, Radhika Madan wraps Homi Adajania’s upcoming show after shooting in Jaipur for months.

The director shared the news in the most hilarious manner on his Instagram story by posting a picture of a wrap.

Radhika Madan quickly responded to the same saying, “The most emotional wrap post I have ever seen. Thanks, Homi I love you too ❤️ #sbc #experienceofalifetime.”

SBC, marks Radhika Madan’s second association with Homi Adajania, as the duo earlier collaborated on Angrezi Medium also featuring the late Irrfan Khan, and third with Maddock Films, post Angrezi Medium and Shiddat.

Recently, Radhika began the shoot of her upcoming next ‘Sanaa’ in Mumbai with national award-winning filmmaker Sudhanshu Saria. Along with the same, Radhika is also working on Vishal Bhardwaj’s Kuttey directed by Asmaan Bharadwaj co-starring Arjun Kapoor, Tabu, Konkana Sen Sharma, amongst others.

Having made a mark as a versatile actor with varied, unique, and experimental roles, Radhika Madan has carved her niche and emerged amongst the most promising stars in India. With an interesting list of upcoming projects to her credit, Radhika Madan has got the audience awaiting her releases.