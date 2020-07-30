The Primetime Emmy Awards will be held online this year owing to the Covid pandemic.

The news comes a day after nominations of the award gala were announced. The event is scheduled to take place on September 20.

Emmy executive producers, including host Jimmy Kimmel, sent a letter to key acting nominees informing them that this year’s ceremony would be virtual, and asking them to prepare to participate from home, a report in variety.com said.

“As you’ve probably guessed, we’re not going to be asking you to come to the Microsoft Theatre in downtown LA on September 20th,” the letter mentioned, adding: “This year, it’s still going to be TV industry’s biggest night out… but we’ll come to you!”

The producers are currently outlining plans to go virtual.

The letter read: “We are assembling a top notch team of technicians, producers and writers to work closely with Jimmy Kimmel and with you and your team, to make sure that we can film with you (and loved ones or whomever else you choose to be with) at your home, or another location of your choice. We’re going to make you look fabulous – we’re exploring the cutting edge of technology to allow to use good cameras and lighting and look forward to working with you to produce your unique ‘on screen’ moments.”

The letter was signed by Kimmel, as well as fellow executive producers Reggie Hudlin, Ian Stewart, Guy Carrington and David Jammy.

The producers are still working on the plan, including what elements will be live, or if winners will be informed beforehand.

“As ABC and the Television Academy continue to formulate plans for the Emmys telecast, producers have taken the proactive step of reaching out to some nominees now to inform them of our intent to deliver a live show that is both celebratory and safe,” the organisations shared, adding: “We look forward to sharing information with you in the weeks ahead, as we solidify our plans for TV’s biggest night.”

The superhero series, “Watchmen”, leads the nomination list at the 72nd annual Emmy Awards, with 26 nods.

Regina King’s “Watchmen” is followed by “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” with 20 nods. Jason Bateman, Laura Linney and Julia Garner’s “Ozark”, and Brian Cox’s “Succession” scored 18 nominations each, while “The Mandalorian”, “Saturday Night Live” and “Schitt’s Creek” had 15 nominations each.