As Little Women is receiving applause from across the world, actor Emma Watson compared Little Women‘s turning moment ofJo asking for the copyrights of her novel with Taylor Swift’s ownership struggle with the music label Big Machine.

In an interview with Variety at the Greta Gerwig’s directorial premiere in New York, Watson said, “It’s about believing in yourself and knowing your worth and owning your worth… Right now, the Taylor Swift situation is a great example of, you know, you’re young and you’re talented and someone wants to buy your work, but having ownership at the end of the day is super, super important because you don’t know what someone’s going to decide to do with that.”

In Little Women, there is an important scene that shows Jo March, one of the 4 March sisters, asks the publisher for the copyrights of her debut novel.

The Harry Potter star also compared this situation to the game of monopoly. I think people undervalue ownership. You know when you play Monopoly and you have a decision and you want to own something or get cash fast. The way to win Monopoly, everyone, is to own stuff. I’m just saying.”

Taylor Swift faced ownership issues in November when Scooter Braun and Scott Borchetta of Big Machine Label Group denied her the use of her early discography for her performance at the American Music Awards and an upcoming Netflix documentary.

Although Swift was allowed to perform her old songs at the awards ceremony, the controversy created quite a buzz in international media.

Emma had also shared on an earlier occasion that she identified most with the character of Jo March, played by Saoirse Ronan.

Little Women is a cinematic adaption of a novel by American author Louisa May Alcott. It follows the lives of the four March sisters-Meg, Jo, Beth, and Amy.

It traces their passage from childhood to womanhood and is loosely based on the author and her three sisters.

The film of the same name is a coming-of-age drama written and directed by Greta Gerwig. It is the seventh film of the 1868 novel and also features Florence Pugh, Eliza Scanlen, Laura Dern, Timothée Chalamet, Tracy Letts, Bob Odenkirk, James Norton, Louis Garrel, Chris Cooper, and Meryl Streep.