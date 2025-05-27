Emiway Bantai drops tribute to Sidhu Moosewala ahead of death anniversary

As fans of Sidhu Moosewala prepare to mark two years since the tragic loss of the Punjabi music sensation, Mumbai-based rapper Emiway Bantai has paid homage in the way he knows best — through music.

Emiway’s latest release, ‘Tribute to Sidhu Moosewala’, is a soul-stirring reimagining of Moosewala’s powerful track ‘Dogar’.

Rather than a simple cover, it’s a deeply personal project meant to celebrate the legacy of an artist who reshaped the music scene in Punjab and beyond.

“Sidhu Moosewala is more than an artist—he’s a movement,” Emiway Bantai said in a statement. “His voice, his message, and his spirit continue to inspire me and so many others every single day. This tribute is my way of showing love and respect to someone who changed the game in his own way.”

The two artists, though never able to collaborate during Moosewala’s lifetime, had reportedly discussed the possibility of working together. Emiway’s tribute now acts as a symbolic realization of that unrealized dream — a posthumous collaboration of sorts, powered by emotion and respect.

The tribute comes just days ahead of May 29 — the day Moosewala was gunned down in his hometown of Mansa, Punjab, in 2022. He was only 28 years old at the time. His murder sent shockwaves across the country and sparked national outrage, especially among his fan base that stretches from rural India to Punjabi-speaking communities across the globe.

The details surrounding Moosewala’s death remain disturbing. On that fateful afternoon, he left his home with his cousin Gurpreet Singh and a friend, Gurwinder Singh, in a black Mahindra Thar SUV.

They were heading to visit a relative in Barnala. Around 5:30 pm, their car was intercepted by two other vehicles in Jawaharke village.

What followed was a brutal ambush — over 30 rounds of bullets were fired. Moosewala tried to defend himself, firing back with his pistol, but was critically injured. His father rushed him to Mansa Civil Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

What added to the public anger was the fact that just a day before the attack, the Punjab Police had reduced Moosewala’s security detail. His name was among 424 people who had their protection downgraded, reportedly to free up personnel ahead of the anniversary of Operation Blue Star.

At the time of the incident, only two commandos were assigned to him, down from four. Moreover, Moosewala had chosen to travel in a private car, not his bulletproof vehicle, reportedly due to space constraints.

Police investigations linked the murder to the gang led by Lawrence Bishnoi, although Bishnoi later denied involvement. As of June 2022, he remained in custody, and officials labeled him as the suspected mastermind behind the killing.