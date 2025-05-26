Neeraj Ghaywan asked Ishaan Khatter to lose muscle for ‘Homebound’

Neeraj Ghaywan’s ‘Homebound’ has been making waves following its premiere at the Cannes Film Festival. The title starring Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, and Janhavi Kapoor received a 9-minute-long standing ovation at the coveted festival. Speaking of the film, Khatter, fresh off ‘The Royals,’ revealed that Ghaywan required him to lose all muscle. Contrary to his look in the Netflix drama, ‘Homebound’ had different physical requirements for the actor.

Speaking with Suchitra Tyagi, Ishaan Khattar reflected on getting ready for ‘Homebound.’ He said, “The first thing that he (Neeraj Ghaywan) said to me out of all the beautiful things was, ‘You got to lose the muscles!’ I was like, yeah, I can do that. It is easier for me to look like that. And he was like, ‘No, no..Ishaan please! I don’t want to see a single sinew on your body!’ Get rid of it all! I was just coming off of The Royals, where it was a job requirement. That was a physical part of it.”

Speaking of working with Ghaywan, he said, “He is a very unique director. He has a singular vision and does not leave a stone unturned in approaching it with complete devotion. He is one of the rare directors that is involved in every step of your process as an actor, which I really appreciated.”

Meanwhile, coming to the film, ‘Homebound’s official logline reads, “Two childhood friends from a small North Indian village chase a police job that promises them the dignity they’ve long been denied. But as they inch closer to their dream, mounting desperation threatens the bond that holds them together.”

Martin Scorsese, Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta and Somen Mishra have produced ‘Homebound.’ Meanwhile, Marijke de Souza and Melita Toscan du Plantier serve as co-producers.

