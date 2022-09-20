Eminem’s daughter explains why she was ‘bothered’ when asked about their relationship

Popular rapper Eminem’s 26-year-old daughter Hailie Jade is speaking out on the attention surrounding her relationship with her father.

Hailie Jade recently hosted a ‘Ask Me Anything’ episode of her podcast, but that doesn’t mean she should only be asked the famous rapper.

Addressing the questions, she received about the ‘Slim Shady’ artiste, Hailie spoke on how it feels receiving questions about only her dad, reports eonline.com.

“Does it bother me when I get asked about my dad?” Hailie said on her ‘Just a Little Shady’ podcast “Because a lot of questions were about my dad.”

As she put it, “The best way to say this is yes and no… Honestly, it’s to a point. I obviously expect it. And there’s certain things I can understand why people are just genuinely curious about, as anyone would be when you’ve kind of grown up half in the spotlight.”

However, she said there’s a balance to be had when growing up in the public eye, saying, “Once it gets past that point though, I’m like, ‘I’m a person too.'”

The 26-year-old noted that she has more to offer than just being Eminem’s daughter.

“So, it becomes tricky because I get it,” Hailie added.

“But then, after a certain extent, I’m not going to speak on behalf of anyone. I’m not going to answer stuff that I don’t specifically have the answers to.”

Hailie detailed how her life was impacted by all the curiosity surrounding her father.

“I feel like growing up, when it would happen, I would get more bothered by it because I was like, ‘Why do people care?'” Hailie said.

“I was young and I didn’t totally understand the situation so I was like, that’s my dad. I don’t ask you about your dad.”

Though some questions have been OK to answer, Hailie noted that others would cross a line.

“And there are certain things that, yeah, that’s just weird that you want to know that, but then things that have been a little bit shared I understand why people are like, ‘OK is this true?'” Hailie added.

“Some stuff it’s just like, that’s weird. Let’s move on.”