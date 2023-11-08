Elvish Yadav Appears Before Police in Snake Venom Case

Elvish Yadav, the Bigg Boss winner and renowned YouTuber, presented himself before Noida police late Tuesday night concerning a snake venom case, according to the police.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Noida, Harish Chander, stated, “YouTuber and Bigg Boss winner Elvish Yadav appeared before the Noida police late at night regarding the snake venom case. The police have requested his presence again.”

This development follows Elvish’s inclusion in the FIR related to the case, alongside five others. The police have already apprehended five of the alleged suspects.

On Tuesday, the Noida police had issued a notice to Yadav regarding the case.

An FIR was registered against six individuals, including Elvish Yadav, at Noida Sector 49 police station for purportedly supplying snake venom at a rave party in Noida.

Gautam Buddha Nagar Police Commissioner Lakshmi Singh directed the transfer of the case from Noida’s Sector 49 police station to Sector 20 police station.

Commenting on the matter, Uttar Pradesh Environment Minister Arun Saxena remarked, “The law will run its course, and no celebrity is exempt from it.”

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar stated on Sunday that he does not hold sway over the case’s proceedings and underscored that the police would act if they found Elvish culpable.

Meanwhile, the YouTuber has refuted any involvement in the distribution of snake venom at the rave party.

In a personalized YouTube video on November 4, Elvish denied the allegations against him, asserting his readiness to surrender if proven guilty. He stated, “When I woke up, I saw the FIR in which it was written that Maneka Gandhi’s NGO (People for Animals) had filed this case. That lady was saying that I roam around with snakes around my neck. All that was for the shooting of a song and nothing else. I will not tarnish my reputation or my family’s name by engaging in such illicit activities. If I have even one percent involvement in this case, I will surrender myself, whether the punishment is 10 years or 100 years. Everyone knows that my standards have not fallen so low that I would undertake such activities.” (ANI)