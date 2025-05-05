Elli AvrRam sets the stage on fire at Wave Summit 2025!

The Wave Summit India 2025 kicked off with a bang, and all eyes were on Elli AvrRam as she lit up the stage with a stunning classical dance performance that had the crowd absolutely mesmerized.

Known for her charm and screen presence, Elli showed off a whole new side—graceful, poised, and deeply rooted in Indian classical dance traditions.

In a dazzling medley of iconic Bollywood tracks, Elli AvrRam paid tribute to some of the most beloved cinematic dance numbers. From the elegance of ‘Dola Re Dola’ to the raw energy of ‘Dholida’ and the finesse of ‘Pinga’, she nailed every move.

Her expressions? On point. Her technique? Flawless.

The audience could hardly believe how effortlessly she embraced the essence of each performance, proving that she’s far more than just a pretty face—she’s an artist in every sense of the word.

But just when we thought the night couldn’t get more magical, out came Shantanu Maheshwari. The moment he joined Elli on stage, the energy shot through the roof. The two delivered a power-packed duet, blending classical dance with cinematic flair.

Their chemistry? Electric. Their synchronicity? Spot on.

It was one of those moments where the audience collectively held their breath—and then erupted into cheers.

Shantanu, known for his smooth moves and crisp footwork, matched Elli beat for beat, and together, they turned the Wave Summit stage into a celebration of Indian dance and cinema. This wasn’t just a performance—it was a moment, a memory, and a perfect start to one of the biggest cultural events of the year.

Elli later shared a glimpse of the night on her Instagram, and fans are flooding her post with love. If you missed it live, her social feed is the next best thing.