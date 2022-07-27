Ektaa R Kapoor & Anurag Kashyap unveils trailer of ‘Dobaaraa’

Ektaa R Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap’s unveiled the trailer of their highly anticipated new-age thriller ‘Dobaaraa’ on Wednesday. Starring Tapsee Pannu, Pavail Gulati, and Rahul Bhat in the lead the film is the first production under Balaji Motion Pictures’ new wing, Cult Movies.

After opening at London Film Festival & Fantasia Film Festival 2022, the film is making a lot of buzz among the audience.

Ektaa R Kapoor’s Dobaaraa is a new-age thriller that reunites Taapsee Pannu with a spectacular team of the best director, actors, and producers. Just like the name of the film, Dobaaraa, coups in an impressive team. The film is a remake of the 2018 Spanish movie Mirage.

The trailer does manage to leave one wanting to know what lies ahead (even when you know what will eventually happen). While Taapsee Pannu shifts gears easily portraying two personas, audiences would be excited to see Rahul Bhat back on screen after a long time. What doesn’t work is seeing Taapsee once again in an almost similar setup like Badla and Game Over.

Taking to social media Tapsee Pannu shared about her film and expressed her excitement:

Waqt ko thoda waqt do, wo sab badal dega. Sab kuch.

This storm brings with it a life-altering experience for Antara (literally).

Watch Dobaaraa in cinemas on Aug 19.#TrailerOutNow

— taapsee pannu (@taapsee) July 27, 2022