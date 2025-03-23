Daboo Malik responds as Amaal Malik calls family ‘Toxic’

Musician Amaal Malik recently opened up about his struggles with clinical depression and his strained relationship with his family. In an emotional social media post, he revealed that he was stepping away from personal ties with his loved ones, including his younger brother, singer Armaan Malik. Now his father Daboo Malik has reacted to this.

Amaal didn’t hold back in his heartfelt note, blaming his parents for the growing distance between him and Armaan. He expressed that their actions had affected his mental well-being, relationships, and self-confidence. He wrote, “The actions of my parents have been the reason we, as brothers, have grown so distant from each other. Over the past many years, they have left no opportunity to disturb my well-being and belittle my friendships, relationships, mindset, and self-confidence.”

The singer-composer also shared that he had been diagnosed with clinical depression, adding that he felt emotionally and financially drained. He further stated, “What really matters is that I am clinically depressed because of these happenings. Yes, I have only myself to blame for my actions, but my self-worth has been diminished countless times by the actions of near and dear ones who stole pieces of my soul.”

In a shocking move, Amaal announced that he was cutting personal ties with his family and would only maintain professional relations with them moving forward. “This isn’t a decision made in anger, but one born from the necessity to heal and reclaim my life. I refuse to let the past rob me of my future any longer.”

However, shortly after, Amaal deleted the post and urged media outlets not to trouble his family over his statements.

What did Daboo Malik say?

Following Amaal’s explosive revelation, his father, music director and composer Daboo Malik, took to Instagram to share a heartwarming picture with his son. In the snapshot, Amaal is kissing his father’s cheek while both twinned in white outfits. The post had a simple caption, “I love you.”

The gesture left fans wondering whether this was an olive branch or just a father expressing his unconditional love despite the turmoil. Among those who reached out was singer Sonu Nigam, who dropped a reassuring comment: “Everything was fine, everything is fine, and everything will be fine.”