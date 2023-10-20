Ed Sheeran to Headline India Tour in 2024

The news of forthcoming Ed Sheeran concert is a source of joy for his admirers in the nation. The artist is all set to include India in his extensive 2024 Asia and Europe Tour, with the event marking the culmination of this much-anticipated tour. The tour’s intriguing name, ‘+ – = ÷ x,’ is a unique choice, and it follows the release of his ‘Subtract’ album in May 2023, finalizing his collection of mathematical symbol album names for the year.

BookmyShow recently released a press statement regarding the tour of Ed Sheeran in India, indicating that this is the grand finale of his Asian journey. They also revealed an exciting detail for fans—the special guest for the show will be the talented singer-songwriter, Calum Scott.

Ed Sheeran’s concert in India, scheduled for March 16, 2024, will take place at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse in Mumbai. Fans eagerly awaiting this performance can mark their calendars for the ticket sale, which begins on October 27, 2023, at 3 pm IST. These tickets can be purchased through BookMyShow and the official website www.edsheeran.com.

For those who hold Kotak credit cards, an exclusive pre-sale opportunity awaits, starting on October 25, 2023, at 11 am IST on BookMyShow. Notably, Kotak White Reserve and Kotak White credit card holders can enjoy special discounts on limited seats.

Ed Sheeran’s ‘+ – = ÷ x’ Tour promises to be a memorable experience for fans in India, as it will feature songs spanning his career, drawing from all his albums since 2011. This includes tracks from “Plus,” “Multiply” (2014), “Divide” (2017), “Equals” (2021), and even a selection from his 2019 album “No. 6 Collaborations Project” with the song “Blow.”

Ed Sheeran’s journey to India is a highly anticipated event in the music world. Fans will have the opportunity to witness his musical prowess and enjoy a night of unforgettable performances. The choice of the Mahalaxmi Racecourse as the venue adds an exciting twist to the concert, and with Calum Scott as the special guest, it’s bound to be an evening filled with remarkable music.

This announcement has left fans excited, and they are eagerly counting down the days until they can secure their tickets for Ed Sheeran concert. As the final stop of his Asia Tour, this event promises to be a fitting conclusion to a remarkable journey across the continent.

With the general ticket sale opening soon, fans are encouraged to act swiftly and secure their spots at this extraordinary musical extravaganza. Ed Sheeran’s ‘+ – = ÷ x’ Tour is shaping up to be a highlight in the Indian music calendar for 2024, offering a night of musical brilliance for fans to savor.