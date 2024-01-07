Ed Sheeran scores first Emmy for ‘Ted Lasso’ original song

Ed Sheeran clinched his inaugural Emmy award for ‘Ted Lasso’ at the 75th Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards, securing the honor for best original music and lyrics in a television show, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

The acclaimed pop superstar expanded his already impressive collection of accolades with this win at the Creative Arts Emmys. Competing against tracks from Ginny & Georgia, The L Word: Generation Q, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and Ted Lasso (with two nominations, but only one song credited to Sheeran), and Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, Sheeran’s winning entry was “A Beautiful Game,” featured in the season 3 finale of Ted Lasso and produced by Max Martin. Despite his absence, Ed Sheeran marked his first Emmy nomination with this achievement.

The Emmy award recognizes outstanding song or score creation specifically for a television show. Last year, Cinco Paul secured it for original material in Schmigadoon! Additionally, ‘Ted Lasso’ triumphed with the best guest actor in a comedy series award for Sam Richardson at the Creative Arts Emmys. The Apple TV+ comedy boasts an impressive record of 61 Emmy nominations and 13 wins.

The two-day Creative Arts ceremony, presenting nearly 100 primarily technical TV awards, precedes the televised Primetime Emmys scheduled for January 15. An edited broadcast of the Creative Arts Emmys will also be aired on January 13 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on FXX, as per The Hollywood Reporter. (ANI)