Drashti Dhami celebrates baby shower in style

Actress Drashti Dhami, eagerly awaiting her first child with husband Neeraj Khemka, recently shared a glimpse into her joyous baby shower through Instagram Stories. With 3.1 million followers, Drashti gave her fans a sneak peek of the celebration, featuring her in a chic one-shoulder blue dress with a back slit, complemented by white flats. Her open, flowing hair and radiant pregnancy glow added to the elegant look.

The baby shower boasted a lovely mix of pink and blue decorations, highlighted by a two-tier cake adorned with stars and moons, reflecting the couple’s excitement for their upcoming arrival.

Actor Nakuul Mehta, a close friend of Drashti, shared a photo from the event on his Instagram Stories, where he was seen with Drashti and Neeraj, alongside his wife Jankee Parekh. His post was accompanied by a warm message: “Only love for Baby D’Nero.”

Sunayana Fozdar, another close friend and co-star from ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah,’ also took to Instagram Stories to share heartfelt moments from the celebration. She reminisced about their friendship with the caption, “From childhood friends to seeing you become a hot mumma… #mothersglow.” Sunayana further highlighted the event’s warm atmosphere with a group photo and a caption reading, “It’s always all heart.”

Drashti Dhami and Neeraj tied the knot on February 21, 2015. Over the years, Drashti has built a remarkable career in television. She began with music video appearances and made her TV debut in 2007 with the popular show ‘Dill Mill Gayye,’ playing Dr. Muskaan Chadda. Her notable roles continued with ‘Geet-Hui Sabse Parayi’ in 2010 and other successful series such as ‘Madhubala-Ek Ishq Ek Junoon’ and ‘Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil.’

Drashti’s recent work includes the 2023 web series ‘Duranga,’ where she starred as Ira Jaykar Patel.