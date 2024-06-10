Drake scoops ₹7cr win with India-Pakistan T20 bet

Renowned Canadian rapper and sports enthusiast Drake recently struck it big, winning over ₹7 crore in a bold bet on India’s victory against Pakistan in the ongoing T20 World Cup match held in the US. Drake, known for his penchant for high-stakes bets across various sports, from football to the NFL, set his sights on the cricketing arena for this thrilling wager.

According to reports from Mirror, Drake took home a staggering sum after successfully betting on India’s triumph over Pakistan in the T20 World Cup Group A clash. Confirming the news on his Instagram Stories, Drake revealed that he had wagered an impressive £510,000 on India emerging victorious against their arch-rivals. His gamble paid off handsomely as India clinched the game by six runs, securing Drake a total prize of £715,000, with a pure profit of £204,000 – equivalent to approximately ₹7.58 crore.

The nail-biting encounter between India and Pakistan unfolded in New York, with India ultimately emerging triumphant. Despite being bowled out for 119 runs in 19 overs, India managed to restrict Pakistan to 113-7 in 20 overs, sealing their victory in a low-scoring thriller.

Aside from his prowess in the world of sports betting, Drake is a multifaceted talent, renowned as a rapper, singer, and actor. His influence on popular music is profound, often credited with infusing R&B elements into hip hop.

Drake’s journey to stardom began with his role as Jimmy Brooks in the CTV teen drama series “Degrassi: The Next Generation” from 2001 to 2008. He ventured into the music scene in 2006 with his debut mixtape, “Room for Improvement,” followed by “Comeback Season” in 2007 and “So Far Gone” in 2009, before signing with Young Money Entertainment.