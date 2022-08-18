Donal Bisht flaunts her traditional side in the latest shoot

Indian actress and model Donal Bisht flaunt her traditional look in the latest photoshoot. The actress is known for her high quotient and was seen wearing a very beautifully curated grey lehenga in silk and organza base.

The outfit was embedded with sequins, beads gota, and mirror work embroidery. The lehenga was paired with a matching blouse. Her second outfit was a green silk lehenga with gota work in a chevron pattern along with a silk structured blouse embroidered with gota and metallic strips.

Donal looked beautiful in these outfits designed by Arshi Singhal who always has sync with the latest trends. Her ethnic range of collections not only reflects the traditional root of our Indian culture but also blends in the modern touch of the style statement.

Donal Bisht who made her acting debut in 2015 with the role of a journalist in Airlines was also a part of movies like Ek Deewaana Tha and Roop – Mard Ka Naya Swaroop. She made her web debut with the micro-series Tia and Raj in 2020. She was also seen in Bigg Boss 15.