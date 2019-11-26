One of Ekta Kapoor’s longest-running hit show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein is set to go off air after a period run of six years.

The show will thereby be followed by a spin-off titled Yeh Hai Chahatein and will focus on Ishita’s niece and be a new-age love story, reported Mumbai Mirror.

In Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, an unusual bond develops between a Tamilian dentist, Dr. Ishita Iyer, played by Divyanka Tripathi, and a Punjabi businessman, Raman Bhalla, played by Karan Patel.

According to a Mirror report, both Karan and Divyanka will introduce the new characters of Yeh Hai Chahatein.

Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi have been roped in to play the female and male lead respectively.

“I feel blessed to get a chance to work with Ekta ma’am so early in my career,” Sargun told Mirror.

Of problems related to comparisons between the two shows, Abrar added, “Ours is a very different story, so we are not worried. It’s a completely fresh take.”

Earlier in 2019, Karan Patel had taken a short sabbatical from the show in order to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Actor Chaitanya Choudhry had been introduced as the new Raman Bhalla until Karan announced his return on the show.