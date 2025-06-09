Disneyland to bid farewell to ‘Monsters, Inc.’ ride as new attractions move in

After nearly two decades of delighting fans, Disneyland is preparing to say goodbye to one of its most cherished rides. The ‘Monsters, Inc. Mike & Sulley to the Rescue!’ attraction, which first opened in December 2005, will officially close in early 2026.

The announcement comes as part of a major expansion of the Anaheim theme park, marking a significant moment for fans of the beloved Pixar film.

Set in the whimsical world of Monstropolis, the ride brought to life scenes and characters from the 2001 animated classic ‘Monsters, Inc.’ Fans of Mike Wazowski and James P. Sullivan (aka Sulley) have long flocked to the ride for a nostalgic trip through the film’s storyline, reimagined with animatronics and immersive design.

But with Disneyland turning 70 and eyeing the future, it’s time to make room for something new.

Starting this fall, construction will begin on a brand-new attraction themed around Pixar’s ‘Coco’. This upcoming experience will be located near Paradise Gardens Park and Pixar Pier, celebrating the colorful world of music, family, and Día de los Muertos that the film so beautifully portrays.

In addition, Disneyland is bringing Pandora to California. A new ‘Avatar’-themed experience is being developed for the Hollywood Backlot area within Disney California Adventure.

And that’s not all. The Avengers Campus is going to expand with more superhero-themed adventures.

To support these additions, infrastructure upgrades are also underway. Plans include a massive new parking structure with approximately 6,000 spaces and a redesigned transportation hub to streamline visitor access, shuttles, and rideshares, all part of enhancing the guest experience.

The decision to retire the ‘Monsters, Inc.’ ride coincides with Disneyland’s 70th anniversary celebrations, which will continue through summer 2026.

Originally released in 2001, ‘Monsters, Inc.’ starred the voices of John Goodman, Billy Crystal, and Steve Buscemi. The franchise later expanded with a prequel, ‘Monsters University’ in 2013, and the Disney+ series ‘Monsters at Work’ in 2021.