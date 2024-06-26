Disney unveils magical Asian homeport with adventure cruise from Singapore in 2025

Disney is setting sail for adventure like never before with the announcement of the Disney Adventure, a groundbreaking addition to the Disney Cruise Line fleet scheduled to embark from Singapore in 2025. This marks a historic milestone as the first Disney Cruise Line ship to homeport in Asia, promising families across the region an unparalleled holiday experience at sea.

“Our goal with the Disney Adventure is to bring the magic of Disney Cruise Line to Asia for the very first time,” expressed Sharon Siskie, senior vice president and general manager of Disney Cruise Line. “We aim to provide our guests with the perfect blend of cruise relaxation and Disney entertainment that can only be found aboard our ships.”

What makes the Disney Adventure truly unique is its transformation into a destination in itself, offering three- and four-night voyages designed to immerse guests in the enchanting worlds of Disney, Pixar, and Marvel. From magical days at sea to captivating entertainment, every aspect of the journey is crafted to deliver unforgettable memories.

The ship will feature seven distinct themed areas that celebrate beloved Disney narratives. The Disney Imagination Garden serves as the emotional centerpiece, inviting guests to embark on their own heroic adventures inspired by a century of Disney classics. Meanwhile, Disney Discovery Reef brings favorite aquatic tales to life, from “The Little Mermaid” to “Finding Nemo,” creating an ethereal retreat for shopping and dining.

For fans of Pixar’s animated worlds, San Fransokyo Street captures the vibrant energy of “Big Hero 6,” offering a bustling street market with interactive games and entertainment. Additionally, Wayfinder Bay pays homage to the Pacific Islands of “Moana,” providing a serene oasis for relaxation and exclusive outdoor entertainment.

The fantasy continues with Town Square, an expansive realm where Disney’s fairytales come alive amidst nods to “Tangled,” “Cinderella,” and other beloved stories. Marvel Landing caters to superhero enthusiasts with thrilling adventures featuring iconic characters, while Toy Story Place invites guests to play and explore in a whimsical environment inspired by Pixar’s beloved “Toy Story” series.

Beyond thematic immersion, the Disney Adventure promises the hallmark experiences of a Disney cruise — world-class dining, top-tier entertainment, and exceptional service. Guests can indulge in imaginative restaurants where meals are intertwined with Disney storytelling, complemented by personalized service that ensures a seamless and memorable voyage.

Sarah Fox, vice president and regional general manager for Asia at Disney Cruise Line, emphasized the company’s commitment to tailoring the experience to local tastes. “Consumers in this region have a strong affinity for Disney, and we are thrilled to offer a cruise vacation that blends Disney’s signature service with unique Asian experiences,” she said.

Scheduled to sail from Singapore’s Marina Bay Cruise Centre, the 208,000-gross-ton Disney Adventure will accommodate approximately 6,700 passengers and 2,500 crew members. This strategic partnership between Disney Cruise Line and the Singapore Tourism Board leverages Singapore’s position as a premier cruise hub in Southeast Asia, renowned for its connectivity and port infrastructure.

As anticipation builds for its maiden voyage, the Disney Adventure promises to redefine family cruising in Asia with a blend of innovation, magic, and storytelling that only Disney can deliver. Stay tuned for more details as Disney unveils the full itinerary and onboard experiences in the coming months.

For more than two decades, Disney Cruise Line has set the standard for family vacations at sea, with a fleet that includes the Disney Magic, Disney Wonder, Disney Dream, and Disney Fantasy, and plans for three additional ships — Disney Treasure, Disney Destiny, and Disney Adventure. From the Bahamas to Australia, Disney Cruise Line continues to expand its global footprint while maintaining its commitment to creating lasting memories for guests of all ages.