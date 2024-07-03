Ta Takkara: Prabhas and Disha Patani’s chemistry lights up ‘Kalki 2898 AD’

Prabhas and Disha Patani are setting screens on fire with their electrifying chemistry in the latest song from ‘Kalki 2898 AD’, titled ‘Ta Takkara’. Released recently, the song has quickly become a favorite among fans for its adorable portrayal of their on-screen connection. As soon as the teaser dropped, social media erupted with praises, highlighting their sizzling chemistry.

Fans flooded the comments section of ‘Ta Takkara’, showering love on the duo. Comments like “Disha and Prabhas make a beautiful pair” and “Disha+Prabhas=” dominated the feedback, emphasizing the charm they bring to the screen together.

Disha Patani’s role as Roxie in ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ has also garnered significant attention. Known for her action-packed sequences, she’s being hailed as India’s foremost action heroine. Her performance has received acclaim from both fans and critics alike, solidifying her stature as the ‘Golden Girl’ of Bollywood.

The film itself has been a roaring success at the box office, crossing the Rs 200 crore mark in record time. This achievement further cements Disha’s position as a box office magnet in the industry. Following ‘Kalki 2898 AD’, Disha is ready to appear in ‘Kanguva’ alongside Suriya, with ‘Welcome To The Jungle’ also on her upcoming projects list.

Stay tuned as Prabhas and Disha continue to dazzle audiences with their captivating performances and undeniable chemistry in ‘Kalki 2898 AD’.