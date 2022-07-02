Disha Patani raises up bar of hotness in sexy black attire

Disha Patani is truly a diva to look out for. This went on to get personified with the dazzling hot attire that she wore at the recent trailer launch of her upcoming ‘Ek Villian Returns’.

Talking to her social media, Disha shared some really alluring pictures in which she wore a hot black top and pants as she raises the temperature with her sensual expressions.

Recently, the trailer of Disha’s much-awaited film ‘Ek Villian Returns’ has come out and the audience is stunned to see her in the negative role for the first time.

On the film front, A part from Ek Villain Returns, a Few months ago Disha finished shooting for Dharma production’s Yodha starring Sidharth Malhotra.