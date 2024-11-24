Dipshikkha Nagppal advocates for mental health awareness and therapy

Actress Dipshikkha Nagppal, known for her role in the popular show ‘Megha Barsenge’, is using her platform to raise awareness about mental health. In a recent interview, she emphasized that mental health issues can affect anyone, regardless of their status or success.

She believes that when celebrities speak openly about their struggles, it helps break the stigma and encourages others to seek the support they need.

“Mental health doesn’t discriminate,” Nagppal shared. “No matter how successful or wealthy you are, it can affect anyone. When celebrities talk about it, it sends a powerful message that seeking help is okay. Recognizing the need for help can truly change your life.”

Nagppal opened up about her own experience with mental health struggles, particularly during a challenging time in her life. She sought professional help from renowned therapist Dr. Anjali Chhabria during her divorce.

At the time, she was struggling with how to relate to her children, and her reactions were often filled with frustration and anger.

“I had always wanted kids, so I couldn’t understand why I was reacting this way,” she recalled. “My doctor explained that my emotional struggles were affecting how I interacted with them. I was a new mother, and there was no one to guide me through what I was going through.”

According to Nagppal, therapy played a crucial role in transforming her relationship with her children. “It helped me build a beautiful bond with them,” she said. “That’s why my advice to others is not to wait until you’re upset or depressed to seek therapy. Even when you’re feeling happy, therapy can help you understand yourself better and grow.”

Dipshikkha Nagppal pointed out that when we talk to friends and family, it’s often difficult to find someone who truly listens without offering unsolicited advice or imposing their own perspective. “Therapy offers a safe space to talk without judgment, helping you make sense of your thoughts and feelings,” she explained. “It’s important to seek expert help to lead a fulfilling, meaningful life.”