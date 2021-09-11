Follow Us:
  1. Home / Entertainment / Dino Morea: I love acting but producing is also great

Dino Morea: I love acting but producing is also great

The 45-year-old actor took almost nine years for his next production venture ‘Helmet’, starring Aparshakti Khurana.

IANS | New Delhi | September 11, 2021 3:30 pm

Dino Morea

(Photo: IANS)

Dino Morea has got a great response for his performance as Shaibani Khan in the latest series ‘The Empire’ and his production venture ‘Helmet’.

He says he loves to act but he also finds creating content as a producer greatly satisfying.

Talking to IANS about which one is more daunting producing or acting, Dino shared: “When I constantly started saying no to all the terrible offers coming my way I wanted to stay connected to the film industry. I wanted to produce and create content that I would like watching… My first film was ‘Jism 2’.”

The 45-year-old actor took almost nine years for his next production venture ‘Helmet’, starring Aparshakti Khurana.

He revealed why: “I took some time after that because I was really confused about whether to produce or act… I decided to let me do both and it is possible. I am capable. I can make great content and the content I am confident about…”

Fortunately, ‘The Empire’ came his way.

“After all the hard work and saying no for so long, I think the red light has turned to green… Patience and persistence are paying off. I am happy about… I still love acting but producing is also great. I want to create more content, we are pitching for three more movies,” he said.

TAGS :

Related Latest News

Dino Morea denies hosting Sushant Singh Rajput at house party on June 13
Watch | Karisma Kapoor all set to make her OTT debut with ‘Mentalhood’, teaser out now
And it’s a wrap up for Aparshakti Khurana’s next flick ‘Helmet’
@media screen and (min-width: 650px) { .m-advert {display:none;} } @media screen and (max-width: 649px) { .m-advert {margin: 15px auto 0;text-align: center;float: left;width: 100%;} .m-advert div{text-align:center;margin:0 auto;} } @media (min-width: 1200px) { .page { padding-right: 15px; padding-left: 15px; margin-right: auto; margin-left: auto; width: 1170px; } } .post-content h2, .post-content .h2 { font-size: 23px !important; font-weight: 600 !important; } .post-content h3, .post-content .h3 { font-size: 22px !important; font-weight: 500 !important; } .author-box {margin-bottom:30px;} .author-box__thumbs {float:left;width:280px;} .author-box__thumbs figure {border:1px solid #e5e5e5;border-radius:50%;height:180px;width:180px;overflow:hidden;} .author-box__thumbs figure img {width: 100%;} .author-box__details {float:left;margin-left:30px;width:539px} .author-box__details .author-title{color:#000;font-size:30px;line-height:36px;margin-bottom:15px;} .author-box__details .author-summary{font-size:16px;line-height:20px;} .clear{clear:both;} @media (max-width: 800px) { .author-box__thumbs {width:100%;} .author-box__thumbs figure {width:280px!important;margin:0 auto;} .author-box__details {margin-left:0;margin-top:20px;width:100%} .author-box__details .author-title{font-size:19px;line-height:22px;} } #wp-admin-bar-nginx-cache { display: none; } #displayPagination {margin-top: 10px;clear:both;overflow:hidden;} #displayPagination li {float: left;padding: 10px 0 0 10px;} #displayPagination a, #displayPagination span {background: #f0f0f0;border: 1px solid #e0e0e0;display: inline;min-width: 32px;padding: 8px 10px;text-align: center; margin:10px;} #displayPagination li:hover a, #displayPagination span {background:#fff;color: #d60008;} .adsbx728x90 {margin: 40px 0 0;text-align: center;width: 728px;} @media screen and (max-width: 767px) { .adsbx728x90{ display:none; } .liveblog-entry {display: inherit;} } .pageimage { height:400px; } @media screen and (max-width: 1024px){ .aroundtheword li img { min-height: 90px; } #featured-card .card-content .card__title a { font-size: 19px !important; } } @media(max-width:768px){ .thelatestbx{width:220px;} .aroundtheword{margin-right:0;width:510px;} .tsm-opinionbx{width:100%;} .adsbx728x90 {margin: 20px 0;width: 100%;} .editor-picbox li{margin:2%;width:46%;} .editor-picbox li h2 {padding:10px; height: 168px; overflow: hidden;} .editor-picbox li:first-child{margin-left:2%;} .editor-picbox li:last-child{margin-right:2%;} } .liveblog-entry-content img {max-width:100%;} .liveblog-entry-content p {font-family: "Roboto",sans-serif;font-size: 16px;line-height: 22px;} .liveblog-meta-author-name {font-size: 16px;margin-left: 8px;line-height: 20px;} .liveblog-meta-time span {font-size: 12px;line-height: 16px;} .liveblog-meta-authors { display:none !important; } .post-content h2, .post-content h3 { font-size: 20px; font-weight: 700; } .liveblog-entry-content { padding-top: 10px; color: #000; } .liveblog-pagination{ display:none; } .editor-picbox li h2 { min-height: 82px; } @media (min-width: 1200px) { .page { padding-right: 15px; padding-left: 15px; margin-right: auto; margin-left: auto; width: 1170px; } } .post-content h2, .post-content .h2 { font-size: 23px !important; font-weight: 600 !important; } .post-content h3, .post-content .h3 { font-size: 22px !important; font-weight: 500 !important; } .author-box {margin-bottom:30px;} .author-box__thumbs {float:left;width:280px;} .author-box__thumbs figure {border:1px solid #e5e5e5;border-radius:50%;height:180px;width:180px;overflow:hidden;} .author-box__thumbs figure img {width: 100%;} .author-box__details {float:left;margin-left:30px;width:539px} .author-box__details .author-title{color:#000;font-size:30px;line-height:36px;margin-bottom:15px;} .author-box__details .author-summary{font-size:16px;line-height:20px;} .clear{clear:both;} @media (max-width: 800px) { .author-box__thumbs {width:100%;} .author-box__thumbs figure {width:280px!important;margin:0 auto;} .author-box__details {margin-left:0;margin-top:20px;width:100%} .author-box__details .author-title{font-size:19px;line-height:22px;} } #wp-admin-bar-nginx-cache { display: none; } #displayPagination {margin-top: 10px;clear:both;overflow:hidden;} #displayPagination li {float: left;padding: 10px 0 0 10px;} #displayPagination a, #displayPagination span {background: #f0f0f0;border: 1px solid #e0e0e0;display: inline;min-width: 32px;padding: 8px 10px;text-align: center; margin:10px;} #displayPagination li:hover a, #displayPagination span {background:#fff;color: #d60008;} @media screen and (max-width: 767px) { .adsbx728x90{ display:none; } .liveblog-entry {display: inherit;} .covid19 li { min-height: 284px !important; } } .pageimage { height:400px; } @media screen and (max-width: 1024px){ .aroundtheword li img { min-height: 90px; } #featured-card .card-content .card__title a { font-size: 19px !important; } } @media only screen and (min-width: 768px) { .covid19.editor-picbox li img{ height: 172px; width:100%; } .covid19.editor-picbox li { min-height: 283px; } .editor-picbox li h2 { height: 82px !important; } } @media only screen and (max-width: 767px) { .covid19.editor-picbox li img{ height: 137px; width:100%; } }