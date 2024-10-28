Diljit Dosanjh visits BJP spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill in Delhi

Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh paid a visit to BJP national spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill at his residence in Delhi on Monday.

Jaiveer Shergill took to X to express his gratitude, writing, “Touched by the gesture of my friend and superstar @diljitdosanjh for taking the time to visit my home! His humbleness, humility, and kindness are lessons for everyone. I always pray to Waheguru Ji for his success and good health. I can’t thank him enough for making the nation proud! Punjabi Chaaa Gayeee Oyeee.”

Diljit recently returned to India after kicking off the Indian leg of his much-anticipated Dil-Luminati Tour, which launched with a vibrant concert at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi on Saturday evening. The atmosphere was electric as fans cheered and waved the Indian flag when Diljit proudly displayed it during his opening number.

Before this highly awaited performance, Diljit took a moment to reflect and seek blessings by visiting Bangla Sahib Gurudwara the night before. He shared his excitement with fans on Instagram, saying, “Shut Down Shut Down Kara Ta Fer Delhi Waleya Ne Kal Milde an Same Time Same Stadium DIL-LUMINATI TOUR Year 24 INDIA.”

The Dil-Luminati Tour promises to delight fans across various cities in India, with upcoming shows slated for Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, and Pune. This tour is a testament to Diljit’s status as a beloved figure in the Indian music scene.

On the professional front, Diljit is set to star in the much-anticipated film ‘Border 2’, alongside renowned actors Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan. This film, which will depict the historic Battle of Longewala, is scheduled to begin shooting in November.