“Non-Veg hogya start!”: Diljit Dosanjh quips about mosquitoes in Delhi concert

Music icon Diljit Dosanjh made an unforgettable entrance into India, kicking off the Delhi concert of his eagerly awaited Dil-Luminati Tour at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Saturday evening.

The atmosphere was electric as fans gathered to witness a night of lively music and delightful moments that would resonate long after the final note.

Dressed in sleek all-black attire, Diljit commanded the Delhi concert stage with his infectious energy, delivering a string of crowd-pleasing hits, including ‘Born to Shine,’ ‘GOAT,’ and ‘Do You Know.’

After his first performance, he took a moment to reflect on his return home, sharing with the audience, “Banda jitthe marji jaa ave, jitthe marji show laa ave, jado apne ghare aunda hai, taa khushi taa hondi hai right?” which translates to the joy of returning home after being away.

In a light-hearted interlude, Diljit humorously addressed the notorious mosquitoes of Delhi. A viral video captured him quipping, “I’ve eaten 5-7 times, and non-veg has started right away,” eliciting laughter from the crowd.

He continued with a chuckle, “I didn’t really want to, but I was missing the mosquitoes and flies…”

Fans were buzzing with excitement even before the concert began, with social media platforms alive with anticipation. Reactions poured in, with one attendee exclaiming, “Goosebumps paji!!” and another elevating Diljit’s performance to a level “Beyond Michael Jackson Level”.

The night before the concert, Diljit paid a visit to Bangla Sahib Gurudwara to offer prayers, further endearing himself to his fans. He expressed his enthusiasm on Instagram, promising, “Shut Down Shut Down Kara Ta Fer Delhi Waleya Ne Kal Milde an Same Time Same Stadium DIL-LUMINATI TOUR Year 24 INDIA.”

Following his exhilarating Delhi performance, the Dil-Luminati Tour is set to travel to other cities, including Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, and Pune, allowing even more fans to experience his captivating shows.

Beyond his musical endeavors, Diljit is also preparing for his role in the much-anticipated film ‘Border 2,’ alongside stars Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan. The film, which focuses on the historic Battle of Longewala, is ready to begin filming in November.