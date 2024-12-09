Diljit Dosanjh slams ticket black marketing at Indore concert

Punjabi superstar and multi-talented entertainer Diljit Dosanjh, known for his electric performances and down-to-earth persona, addressed the issue of ticket black marketing during his concert in Indore on Sunday.

The actor-singer, while delivering a memorable show, made it clear that artists like him are not responsible for the inflated prices of tickets sold by opportunistic individuals.

Speaking candidly on stage, Diljit Dosanjh remarked, “For a long time, people have been blaming me for the black marketing of ticket. But it’s not my fault. If someone buys a ticket for ₹10 and resells it for ₹100, how is the artist to blame?”

He also reflected on the longstanding issue, stating that black marketing has existed since the early days of Indian cinema, though the methods have evolved over time.

To emphasize his point, Diljit quoted a powerful poem by Rahat Indori, adding a poetic flair to his response. “Not in my cage, put it somewhere else. You’ve brought the sky, fine, you may put it on the ground. Sir, where will you go to find my killers now? Do one thing, put the blame on me.” His passionate recital struck a chord with the audience as he asserted, “Blame me as much as you want. I have no fear of being defamed.”

Earlier in the day, Diljit showcased his love for local flavors by indulging in Indore’s iconic street food, ‘Poha’. Sharing a glimpse of this experience on Instagram, he was seen enjoying the dish in the early hours, surrounded by fans who couldn’t contain their excitement.