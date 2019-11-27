A romantic track from Pati Patni Aur Woh titled “Dilbara” has been released. Featuring the male lead Kartik Aaryan, the song addresses the dilemma of love- for Ananya or Bhumi, who play the Woh and Patni respectively.

Pati Patni Aur Woh is a remake of the cult favourite of the same name directed by BR Chopra in 1978.

After makers created much buzz with recreations of two iconic tracks: “Ankhiyon Se Goli Mare”, and “Dheeme Dheeme”, this first original venture,”Dilbara”, will surely impress all.

A Punjabi sad track that borders between romance and loss of the loved one, “Dilbara” has been sung and composed by Sachet Tandon and Parampara Thakur, who have created another hit album of the year- Kabir Singh.

Lyrics of the song have been penned by Navi Ferozpurwala.

Kartik shared the news of the song launch on his official Instagram handle and wrote, “Waiting for #Dilbara #PatiPatniAurWoh.”

The Luka Chuppi star had also shared a BTS video from the film alongside Farah Khan who is seen choreographing the “Ankhiyon Se Goli Mare” song with Kartik while Ananya and Bhumi watch.

He captioned the video, “Only the lucky ones get to romance @farahkhankunder My cutest Partner#AnkhiyonSeGoliMare !!! . #PatiPatniAurWoh.”

Pati Patni Aur Woh is a romantic comedy directed by Mudassar Aziz and produced by Renu Ravi Chopra.

The film also features Rajesh Sharma and Aparshakti Khurrana in supporting roles and is slated to release on 6 December 2019 alongside Good Newwz.