Casting director Mukesh Chhabra’s directorial feature Dil Bechara starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi now has a release date.

Sanjana Sanghi, who played the role of Mandy, Nargis Fakhri’s sister in Ranbir Kapoor starrer Rockstar, will be playing the female lead in the upcoming film.

Sanjana took to her official Instagram account to announce the release date of the film. She wrote, “This extraordinary love story so close to my heart will now be releasing on 8th May 2020, only in cinemas.#DilBechara @sushantsinghrajput @castingchhabra @foxstarhindi @arrahman,” alongside a poster that features Sushant and Sanjana in an embrace.

Dil Bechara is an upcoming coming of age romantic comedy that is based on John Green’s 2012 novel The Fault in Our Stars.

Earlier the film was under the working title Kizie aur Manny.

Music of Dil Bechara has been composed by AR Rahman.

The first look poster of the film was released on 9 July 2018 which featured the two leads sitting atop a bus with an oxygen cylinder next to them.

Produced by Fox Star Studios, Dil Bechara is slated to release on 8 May 2020.