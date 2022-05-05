Shreya Dhanwanthary wraps up ‘Adbhut’ alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Actress Shreya Dhanwanthary, who is known for her work in Hansal Mehta’s ‘Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story’, has now wrapped up the shoot of her upcoming film ‘Adbhut’ in which she stars alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Sharing her thoughts on wrapping up the schedule of Adbhut, Shreya, who has been juggling multiple projects, said, “It has been an exciting, enriching and humbling creative process that has allowed me to explore a completely different side of me! Working with the immensely talented Sabbir Khan and my wonderful co-stars Nawaz, Rohan & Diana has been amazing.”

Adding further, she lauded veteran cinematographers Binod Pradhan & Promod Pradhan, “Plus, we have Binod Pradhan & Promod Pradhan who are legends! Working with the whole supremely brilliant team has been extremely fun and an overwhelming experience. The film wrapped but the memories I have of this project will always occupy a special place in my heart. Adbhut will always be one of my most special projects.”

In addition, Shreya also has R Balki’s ‘Chup’ and ‘Mumbai Diaries Season 2’ in her kitty. While ‘Chup’ is in post-production, the actress is currently prepping up for her part in the second instalment of ‘Mumbai Diaries’, the first part of which saw her playing a journalist much like her breakout success of ‘Scam 1992’ where she played the role of journalist Sucheta Dalal, who unearthed the scam and brought the story to the world.