‘ADBHUT’ trailer unveils Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s detective role

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is back with a bang as a detective in his latest film, ADBHUT. The trailer for the film has just been released, and it’s clear that Siddiqui is delivering yet another powerhouse performance. Known for his versatility, Siddiqui dives into a new role as a detective, tackling a gripping mystery with his characteristic intensity.

The trailer showcases Siddiqui in his element, fully immersed in the enigmatic world of ADBHUT. With his formidable acting chops, Siddiqui promises to keep audiences on the edge of their seats. The trailer’s release has already sparked a buzz online, with fans and critics alike lauding Siddiqui’s compelling portrayal.

Siddiqui took to social media to share the exciting news, posting the trailer with the caption: “Truth exists beyond belief – ‘ADBHUT’ Trailer! Releasing on 15th September only on #SonyMax.” The film will premiere on September 15th, exclusively on Sony Max.

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@nawazuddin._siddiqui)

In ADBHUT, Siddiqui steps into the shoes of a detective, bringing a fresh angle to the mystery genre. This role marks a departure from his recent work in the investigative thriller ‘Rautu Ka Raaz’, where he played an insomniac inspector in a quiet village. ‘Rautu Ka Raaz’ not only intrigued viewers with its murder mystery but also offered a unique perspective on disability in Indian cinema, featuring a notable ensemble cast including Atul Tiwari, Narayani Shastri, and Rajesh Kumar.

But Siddiqui’s busy schedule doesn’t end with ADBHUT. He has several intriguing projects lined up, including ‘Oil Kumar’, ‘Noorani Chehra’, and ‘Sangeen’. Each of these films promises to showcase different facets of his acting prowess, keeping his fans eagerly anticipating what’s next.

With his stellar track record and the promise of another riveting performance, Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s latest venture, ADBHUT, is shaping up to be a must-watch. Be sure to catch the trailer and mark your calendars for its release on September 15th.