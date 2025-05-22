Dhanush to step into the shoes of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam in Om Raut’s next biopic

Dhanush as APJ Abdul Kalam: Big news is coming straight from the French Riviera, and it’s as grand as the Cannes Film Festival itself!

In a major cinematic announcement, actor Dhanush is set to portray one of India’s most respected figures — former President and visionary scientist Dr APJ Abdul Kalam — in an upcoming biopic directed by Om Raut.

The man who gave us iconic performances in ‘Raanjhanaa’ and ‘Asuran’ is now taking on the role of the Missile Man of India.

The project had official announcement at the Cannes Film Festival 2025, making it one of the most anticipated films on the global radar.

Behind the camera is Om Raut, the filmmaker who previously brought historical heroism alive in ‘Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior’.

With a track record of turning larger-than-life personalities into gripping stories, Raut is ready to take on a new challenge — capturing the soul of a man who was equal parts scientist, statesman, poet, and teacher.

“This isn’t just a movie. It’s a responsibility,” said Raut in a powerful statement. “Kalam stood for more than just missiles or political power. He represented the dreams of a billion people, especially the youth. Telling his story is both a privilege and a calling.”

The screenplay is in safe hands too. Saiwyn Quadras, the writer behind ‘Neerja’, ‘Maidaan’, and ‘Parmanu’, is crafting the script. Audiences can expect a nuanced portrayal that digs deep into Kalam’s journey — from Rameswaram to Rashtrapati Bhavan.

But don’t expect a conventional political biography. The film promises to go beyond Kalam’s years in the President’s office or his work in defence and space.

The makers are calling it a deep dive into the man behind the public image — his love for poetry, his spiritual reflections, and his constant belief in the power of education and innovation.

Producer Abhishek Agarwal shared how personal the film feels to him: “Dr Kalam’s life is pure inspiration. Bringing his story to the big screen is more than a project — it’s an emotional journey.”

Echoing the sentiment, co-producer Bhushan Kumar added, “This film is a salute to a man who taught us that dreams backed by dedication can move mountains. It’s a tribute to his legacy.”