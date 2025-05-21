Aishwarya Rai rules the red carpet at Cannes 2025: Fans say, “Queen of Cannes returns!”

She’s back, and she’s breathtaking! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of India’s most iconic faces on the global stage, has returned to the Cannes Film Festival 2025, and her grand arrival was every bit the spectacle fans were hoping for.

Making her 22nd red carpet appearance at the prestigious festival, the Bollywood legend stepped onto the red carpet like the queen she is — this time in a dreamy white sari that blended tradition with haute couture.

Advertisement

Adorned with intricate Indian jewelry and grace that only she can carry, Aishwarya owned the moment as cameras flashed and fans cheered.

Advertisement

The elegant sari, styled with a dramatic lace train on one side and an extended pallu draped over the other, turned heads instantly.

True to her roots, Aishwarya Rai greeted the paparazzi with a graceful namaste, followed by her signature wave and a few flying kisses for the crowd at Cannes 2025.

From the red carpet to the staircase of the Grand Palais, she glided like royalty.

This year, she walked as the global ambassador for L’Oréal Paris, continuing her long-standing association with the brand.

But more than the labels and affiliations, it was her presence that set the internet ablaze.

Pictures and videos of her radiant look quickly flooded social media, with fans celebrating her timeless elegance and poise.

Aishwarya’s love affair with Cannes began way back in 2002, when she made her debut with ‘Devdas’. Over two decades later, her stardom and charisma still shine just as bright.

And with every appearance, she redefines what it means to represent Indian culture on a global fashion platform.