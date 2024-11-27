Dhanush, Aishwarya granted divorce by city court

Celebrity couple, actor-producer Dhanush and Aishwarya, elder daughter of superstar Rajinikanth, were granted divorce by a family court here on Wednesday.

Both appeared before Family Court judge, Suba Devi, on November 21 and agreed for mutual divorce. The duo, who tied the knot at a grand wedding two decades ago in 2004, have two sons – Yatra and Linga.

Stunning every one, they issued a joint statement two years ago announcing their parting of ways and separation following differences.

Advertisement

Now, the court has granted divorce, formalising their split. However, the couple continues to co-parent their sons.

In their earlier statement, they said: “…18 years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents as well wishers to each other. The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting and adapting. Today we stand at a place where out paths separate…have decided to part ways as couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better.”

Dhanush is the son of producer Kasthuri Raja and efforts of Rajinikanth’s family and close associates to sort out the differences between Dhanush and Aishwarya have failed with both approaching the court.

It was Dhanush who had announced in public at a presser his love for Aishwarya as well as his decision to tie the knot without waiting for securing Rajinikanth’s approval.