Dhani Ram Mittal’s life story to hit the big screen

Renowned Malayalam filmmaker Srinath Rajendran is gearing up to bring the intriguing story of notorious conman Dhani Ram Mittal to the big screen. The film, based on the gripping book ‘MoneyRam’ by Preeti Aggarwal and Chetan Unniyal, is slated to begin production in 2025.

In a recent statement, Srinath expressed his enthusiasm about stepping into Hindi cinema with this project. “Cinema today transcends borders and languages,” he remarked. “I am thrilled to embark on this new journey in Hindi cinema. Dhani Ram Mittal, also known as ‘MoneyRam,’ is undoubtedly one of the most captivating figures in modern Indian history. I can’t wait to share his story with audiences.”

The film’s screenplay is currently being developed, promising a detailed and engaging portrayal of Mittal’s life. Produced by Insomnia Media and Content Services Limited in collaboration with Pretty Pictures, the film will be shot in Hindi and released in Hindi, Malayalam, and Telugu. This multilingual approach aims to reach a diverse Pan-Indian audience.

Dhani Ram Mittal, who passed away in April 2024 at the age of 85, was a notorious figure in the criminal world. With involvement in over 130 vehicle thefts, Mittal earned nicknames like ‘Super Natwarlal’ and ‘Indian Charles Sobhraj’ due to his audacious crimes and elusive nature.

As the project progresses, anticipation is building for how Rajendran will translate Mittal’s complex and compelling life story into a cinematic experience.