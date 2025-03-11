Dhanashree unarchives pics with Chahal after his Dubai outing with RJ Mahvash

The divorce between cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and choreographer Dhanashree Verma just got a fresh twist!

After months of speculation about their split, Dhanashree has suddenly unarchived all her pictures with Chahal on Instagram. Yes, the same pictures that mysteriously vanished last year, leaving fans guessing about what went down between the once-loved-up couple.

Advertisement

This unexpected social media move comes just a day after Chahal was spotted at the ICC Champions Trophy final in Dubai with RJ Mahvash. The two enjoyed the thrilling match together and even celebrated when India lifted the trophy, setting off a fresh wave of gossip.

Advertisement

Dhanashree and Chahal tied the knot in 2020, and for a while, they were the ultimate couple goals—sharing cute moments, dance reels, and brand collabs. But in 2024, the buzz about their separation hit the internet.

While neither of them officially confirmed or denied anything, the biggest clue was when Dhanashree archived all their pictures—even their wedding snaps!

Fans were quick to speculate: Was it a rough patch? A clean break? A social media cleanse? No one knew for sure, but one thing was clear—something was definitely off.

Then came Sunday night’s big reveal. Chahal was seen having a blast at the cricket final with RJ Mahvash. The two looked comfortable together, which, of course, got tongues wagging.

Social media was flooded with reactions, and within hours, Dhanashree posted a cryptic Instagram story about how “only women get blamed”.

Fast forward to Monday, and suddenly, all those “vanished” pictures of Dhanashree and Chahal were back on her feed. From date nights to vacations, wedding pictures to collabs—it was all there.

Was this a message? A throwback to happier times? Nobody knows for sure, but fans are already decoding the meaning behind it. Some believe it’s a hint at possible reconciliation.

Of course, Twitter and Instagram were on fire with reactions.