Jigra teaser: Alia Bhatt in high-octane action for October release

Alia Bhatt is set to thrill audiences in her latest film, ‘Jigra’, as she takes on a gripping action-packed role to protect her on-screen brother, Vedang Raina. The teaser trailer for ‘Jigra’ has just released, and it’s generating a buzz with its promise of intense drama and sibling loyalty.

Released via Alia’s Instagram, the teaser offers a sneak peek into a story that revolves around a fierce sister determined to rescue her brother. The trailer opens with Alia enjoying a quiet moment in a restaurant, where she begins recounting her life and her brother’s struggles to someone seated across from her. Her narrative quickly turns urgent as she laments the little time she has to achieve her goals.

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt (@aliaabhatt)

As the teaser progresses, viewers are introduced to Vedang Raina in a troubling predicament—he’s been arrested, and Alia’s character is on a mission to free him. Alongside her, veteran actor Manoj Pahwa and Rahul Ravindran join the fight, as Alia gears up to confront and battle an array of antagonists. The trailer highlights Alia’s dynamic range as she transitions from emotional scenes to high-stakes action sequences, all underscored by the nostalgic song “Phoolon Ka Taaron Ka.”

The excitement surrounding ‘Jigra’ was further amplified by Alia’s Instagram post, where she shared the teaser and announced, “Ulti ginti shuru! #JIGRA TEASER TRAILER OUT NOW! In cinemas 11th October…” Fans and industry insiders quickly flooded the comments with praise. Director Siddharth P Malhotra commended the emotional weight and impact of the teaser, while Varun Dhawan called it “Superbbb.” One enthusiastic fan commented, “Omg what a powerful teaser.”

Originally slated for a September 27 release, the film’s debut has been rescheduled to October 11, 2024. Alia confirmed the new date on her Instagram, accompanied by a fresh poster for the film.

Directed by Vasan Bala, known for his previous works such as ‘Monica O My Darling’, ‘Peddlers’, and ‘Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota’, ‘Jigra’ promises a compelling narrative and thrilling sequences. Bala’s knack for storytelling, coupled with Dharma Productions’ backing, sets high expectations for this film.

In addition to ‘Jigra’, Alia Bhatt has a busy schedule ahead. She will soon be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s highly anticipated film ‘Love and War’, where she stars alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. Bhansali, renowned for his grand historical dramas such as ‘Padmaavat’ and ‘Bajirao Mastani’, is known for crafting visually stunning and emotionally resonant films.

Furthermore, Alia is also set to appear in ‘Alpha’, a new action film featuring her alongside Sharvari as a formidable super agent. Directed by Shiv Rawail, who previously made waves with the Netflix series ‘The Railway Men’, ‘Alpha’ marks a notable shift towards action-oriented roles for female leads.