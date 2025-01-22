‘Deva’ countdown! 10 days to unleash the ultimate action thriller!

The countdown to ‘Deva’, one of the most anticipated films of 2025 has officially begun!

With just 10 days left until its release, the makers of ‘Deva’ have set the stage for a thrilling cinematic experience that promises to captivate audiences.

Starring Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde, this action-packed drama has been generating buzz ever since its announcement, and excitement is now at an all-time high.

The film’s official social media channels have been teasing fans with a series of striking posters, intense teasers, and the electrifying song ‘Bhasad Macha’, each adding to the growing anticipation.

Recently, the trailer was unveiled at a grand event. As the release date draws closer, the makers took to social media to share a special post marking the final countdown: “Public, be ready, 10 din baad Deva naam ki lagegi! #Deva releasing in cinemas on 31st January.”

Fans are eagerly awaiting Shahid Kapoor’s return to the big screen in an action-packed role, alongside Pooja Hegde, whose chemistry with Kapoor has already captured attention.

Directed by the acclaimed Malayalam filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews, ‘Deva’ is a gripping action thriller that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats.

Produced by Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films, the film is set to release on January 31, 2025, and is shaping up to be a must-watch for action lovers.

The ‘Deva’ countdown has begun—are you ready for the ride?