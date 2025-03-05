Desi fans accuse BLACKPINK’s Jennie of copying Alia Bhatt’s ‘Rocky Rani’ theme

BLACKPINK’s Jennie recently announced her new track ‘Like Jennie’ with a short clip with pulsating beats. Several fans of the songstress took to the comment section to praise the teaser of the track dropping this Friday. However, Desi fans of the BLACKPINK singer are not happy. The sample music is uncannily similar to Alia Bhatt’s ‘Rani theme’ from ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.’

Taking to social media, BLACKPINK’s Jennie recently dropped the teaser for her upcoming track ‘Like Jennie.’ The track features pulsating beats with Jennie’s name being chanted throughout the seconds-long clip. The bit is extremely similar to Alia’s theme from Karan Johar’s rom-com featuring Pritam’s music. Following this, several social media users from India expressed their disappointment with Jennie. Notably, several users also stated that Pritam himself often faces allegations of plagiarism.

Taking to social media, several users expressed their disappointment. Several fans also compared the two tracks and iterated that Alia’s version was better. One user wrote, “The copy paste. she’s shameless.” Another added, “This is the same song, even the vocals are similar.” A user penned, “#BLACKPINK’s Jennie copied the song ‘Rani Anthem’ from the movie ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’, which has Indian artist Pritam’s credits, in a way that sounds no different.” A user also wrote, “She saw pritam being in every desis top 5 Spotify wrapped up nd decided to steal his nachos.”

#BLACKPINK‘s Jennie copied the song ‘Rani Anthem’ from the movie ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’, which has Indian artist Pritam’s credits, in a way that sounds no different. pic.twitter.com/lwtiCS2O7m — K-Pop Base (@kpopbaseee) March 4, 2025



Meanwhile, a user also came in Jennie’s defence. The fan wrote, “Pritam literally copied Pehli Nazar me note for note without any credits from a Korean song, prolly did the same for this intro, sampled it, from another international song but didn’t legally give credits whereas Jennie will give sampling credits.”

Pritam literally copied Pehli Nazar me note for note without any credits from a Korean song, prolly did the same for this intro, sampled it, from another international song but didn’t legally give credits whereas Jennie will give sampling credits. https://t.co/LDcukEN2D1 — Mini (@loveapplesuwu) March 4, 2025

As of now, neither Jennie nor the stakeholders of ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ have commented on the issue.

BLACKPINK’s Jennie is currently gearing up to drop her first solo album ‘Ruby’ in only about a month. Previously, the songstress teased two dream collaborations for her upcoming album. Her latest track from the collection, ‘Love Hangover’ with Dominic Fike has already set the stage for a reverberating comeback. The newly-released track has already entered major musical charts. She recently bagged the coveted Global Force Award at the 2025 Billboard Women in Music event. The momentous feat made her the first Korean soloist to achieve this honour.

