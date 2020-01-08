While protests are still happening across the country, actress Deepika Padukone who was in Delhi for Chhapaak promotions, attended the JNU campus protest on Tuesday.

Deepika Padukone was present in support of the protests and expressed solidarity with the students of Jawaharlal Nehru University.

On January 5, a group of masked people stormed the varsity’s campus and beat up people, injuring about 34.

While the Piku actress made her presence felt at the protest, she is being criticized by netizens for not speaking at the university.

Pictures of her with a group of students who were attacked including the president of JNUSU Aishe Ghosh have been going viral on social media.

While many have lauded Deepika for participation in the first place, others have criticized her on the grounds of a publicity stunt, etc.

Reacting to Deepika’s visit, Aishe Ghosh told PTI, “When you are in a position, you should speak up… There are many people in Bollywood who do not put forth their views when they are not be aired. They are considered role models. I appeal to them: Make inspiring films after something has happened but when you are in that position, also talk about the story that is currently happening.”

In an interview with AajTak, Deepika said, “I am very angry at what is happening but it is worse that no action is being taken. What I wanted to say I said it two years ago when Padmaavat was released. What I am seeing today, it pains me. I hope it doesn’t become the new normal. That anyone can say anything and they can get away with it. I fear and I’m sad. This is not the foundation of our country.”

Here are some tweets that support Deepika while others advocate #BoycottChhapaak campaign, which began trending on micro-blogging site Twitter from last evening.

