Piku actress, Deepika Padukone has taken a step forward and launched an initiative where she has opened the doors of her exclusive closet for sale. Her closet initiative has enabled her fans to purchase outfits handpicked by the actress. The actress has been updating clothes from her personal collection and even came out with a ‘festive edit’ during Diwali.

After the festive edit, the actress recently released her exclusive ‘winter edit’. The winter edit has an exquisite brown jacket that she had worn for interviews during Happy New Year’s release. Along with it, she chose her black and white fur coat, black boots and a sweatshirt for the edit.

Earlier, Deepika had launched two successful edits and her pieces were sold off in record time.

On Thursday, the actress took to her official Instagram handle to share the news of her presenting the ‘winter edit’. She posted back-to-back three clips. Alongside the clips, she wrote, “winter is coming!!! #thedeepikapadukonecloset (sic).”

View this post on Instagram winter is coming!!!☃️❄️☃️ #thedeepikapadukonecloset A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on Nov 6, 2019 at 10:43pm PST

Comprising of special cosy sweaters, knit dresses, shawls, snug boots, smart jackets, pea coats and much more, the collection will focus primarily on the winter clothing which is just in time for the temperature drop.

Through the closet initiative, Deepika will support her ‘The Live Love Laugh Foundation’ which aims at giving hope to those experiencing stress, anxiety and depression.

On the work front, Deepika will be seen in her next film with Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak, which is based on the life of an acid survivor Laxmi Agarwal. She will also be seen in Kabir Khan directorial ‘83 where Deepika will be essaying the role of Kapil Dev’s wife Romi Dev.