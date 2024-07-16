Deepika Padukone shines in new BTS shot from ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ set

The futuristic saga “Kalki 2898 AD,” featuring Deepika Padukone and Prabhas, continues to dominate the box office as it enters its third week. Amidst its success, the Kalki creators have unveiled a behind-the-scenes (BTS) glimpse that has sparked excitement among fans.

In a newly released image, shared by the film’s makers, Deepika Padukone, portraying the character Sumathi, is seen in a rugged and warrior-like appearance on set. Director Nag Ashwin joins her, engaged in a focused discussion, underscoring their collaboration in shaping the narrative’s essence.

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vyjayanthi Movies (@vyjayanthimovies)

The director has emphasized Deepika’s pivotal role in the storyline, describing her as the linchpin around which the entire plot revolves. This sentiment echoes his recent acclaim for Deepika’s performance, particularly highlighting a fiery scene that has become iconic among viewers. This pivotal moment, akin to the impact of legendary characters like Daenerys Targaryen from “Game of Thrones,” underscores Deepika’s ability to captivate audiences with her portrayal.

Reflecting on the creative process, Nag Ashwin has revealed that Deepika’s character was central from the inception of the script. Discussions among the team consistently reaffirmed her character’s indispensable role, solidifying her as the heart and soul of “Kalki 2898 AD.”

The unveiled BTS image not only provides a glimpse into the intense filmmaking environment but also reinforces the chemistry and dedication shared between Deepika Padukone and Nag Ashwin. Fans have eagerly received this insider look, appreciating the intricate details of the set design and the meticulous preparation visible in the photograph.

“Kalki 2898 AD” continues to garner praise for its grand narrative and visual spectacle, with Deepika Padukone emerging as a standout performer. Her portrayal of Sumathi has been hailed as transformative, embodying strength and resilience that resonate deeply with audiences.

As the film’s success story unfolds, the shared BTS image serves as a testament to the collaborative spirit behind the scenes, where creativity and passion converge to bring forth a cinematic masterpiece. With Deepika Padukone at its helm, “Kalki 2898 AD” not only promises thrilling entertainment but also reinforces her stature as a formidable force in contemporary cinema.